Banners Kitchen & Tap , a massive sports bar at the Hub on Causeway development near TD Garden, will be open to the public starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, according to restaurant representatives.

Starting Tuesday, there’ll be yet another place to grab a beer and watch the Patriots, Red Sox, Celtics, or Bruins.

The food at Banners is described as an “upscale” take on pub food, featuring Boston classics like clam chowder, oysters, and lobster rolls, as well as salmon and steak meals, and plant-based dishes such as buffalo cauliflower and a “Beyond” burger. The restaurant also expects to add a brunch menu in the coming months.

Of course, expect to pay TD Garden-area prices: A plate of nachos costs $16, a turkey sandwich runs $15, and the Banners burger starts at $16.

The bar also plans to offer an “eclectic” cocktail menu designed by mixologist Jackson Cannon, who has also worked for Eastern Standard, The Hawthorne, and Island Creek Oyster Bar. Some of the cocktails will be offered on draft, restaurant representatives said, and groups on the bigger side can also order “large format” drinks (casually referred to as “fishbowls” by many of a certain age).

For beer options, the bar will have 60 rotating tap lines, and the restaurant is integrating with Untappd, the beer-rating app that allows its users to check what’s on tap in real time.

Officials at the Patina Restaurant Group, which is opening Banners and the separate Hub Hall food hall nearby, said they aimed to create an atmosphere that was “fun, high energy and engaging.”

“It would have been easy to make Banners a standard sports bar — we have the location and audience where that would be a great success — but every choice we made in this process was done to simultaneously pay homage to the ground where we are built, while also raising expectations for the guest experience,” said Don Bailey, director of operations for Patina Restaurant Group in Boston, in a statement.

The Patina Restaurant Group is known for restaurants such as Brasserie 8 ½ and Lincoln in New York City.

Banners is located at 82 Causeway St. in Boston. It will be open Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m., with the kitchen closing at 10 p.m.

