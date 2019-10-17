Openings: Sweet pop-up Mass Hole Donuts moves into a permanent location in Arlington this weekend (2 Lake St. at Massachusetts Avenue), with 12 flavors of fun “holes” (key lime, candied orange, cider cake) and Counter Culture coffee.

It’s the newest addition to the Hub on Causeway development near TD Garden and serves twists on pub food: buffalo cauliflower, yellowfin tuna tacos, and avocado toast.

Openings: Banners Kitchen & Tap (82 Causeway St. at Portland Street) has opened with a big — truly big — claim to fame: The 25,000-square-foot pub has the biggest in-restaurant LED TV screen on the East Coast. “The Dream Screen” spans nearly 40 feet diagonally; there are also 13 TV ticker screens for sports fiends.

Advertisement

Moves: Atmospheric North Cambridge wine bar UpperWest (1 Cedar St. at Massachusetts Avenue) is looking for a new home (it had been inside the United American Veterans Post). On Tuesday, Oct. 15, they hosted a fund-raising party to celebrate their third birthday and to raise funds for a new location. A Cambridge Day article notes differences with city fire officials regarding the restaurant’s tea lights, which were discovered during an inspection, citing their incorrect use as portable cooking equipment. Stay tuned for a new, well-lit location.

Coming Soon: The Architectural Heritage Foundation has announced plans for The Speedway (525 Western Ave. at Mackin Street), a gathering place in the historic Charles River Speedway Headquarters Administration Building in Brighton. Notch Brewing’s second brewery and taproom will be the anchor retail tenant, so drink up, and safely: It focuses on session beer, which has 4.5 percent alcohol or less.

Also expect small retail shops, local artisans and makers, small food purveyors, and a full-service restaurant, event space, and a nonprofit and creative office space.

It’s the first Boston-area location for Notch, a popular Salem-based craft beer brand. Their outdoor beer garden will have outdoor seating, of course. Construction begins this month, and it’s set to open in summer 2020.KARA BASKIN