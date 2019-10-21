The Rowes Wharf Bar also “takes pride in crafting cocktails like the Irish Rose (a mix of Tyrconnell Irish Whiskey, Boston Bittahs, angostura bitters, simple syrup, smoked rose buds),” the Forbes list states. “Either way, you can’t lose.”

Rowes Wharf Bar at the Boston Harbor Hotel was part of the list of 44 bars, which cited its “handsome bar” that “boasts Boston’s largest scotch collection.”

Forbes recently published a list of the world’s top hotel bars — and one in Boston made the cut.

The list, published last week, was based on “comprehensive data” from Forbes inspectors, who stay at 1,100 hotels anonymously and evaluate them based on up to 900 standards used for the Forbes Travel Guide’s annual Star Ratings, according to the company.

The 44 establishments were not ranked numerically; they were listed in alphabetical order.

In addition to atmosphere, the bars had to show “an exceptional beverage program, presentation and service.” It also had to get nearly perfect scores on the quality of its food and drinks, according to the company.

Forbes said its reviewers checked for factors including “distinctive” presentation of beverages, made sure the snacks were of “high quality,” and examined whether the napkins were cotton or linen, and evaluating the overall bar experience.

A representative for Boston Harbor Hotel said that officials at the hotel were “proud” to have made the list.

“The plush and opulent yet inviting bar is home to the city’s most extensive selection of fine scotches and focuses on the art of dynamic cocktail creation using fruits, herbs and spices,” a statement from the hotel said.