The 3,014-square foot location at 322 Washington St. joins five other local outposts, located in Harvard Square, Newbury Street, Chestnut Hill, the Seaport District , and Dedham.

The New York-based burger joint will open to the masses on Sunday, Nov. 3, at 11 a.m., according to company representatives — and the first 100 people in line will get a free Shake Shack T-shirt.

A new Shake Shack in Boston’s Downtown Crossing is finally opening this weekend.

In addition to the classic burger, chicken sandwich, and hot dog offerings, the Downtown Crossing location will also have a unique selection of frozen custard “concretes” (their signature ice cream-esque dishes):

Advertisement

● Colonial Custard: Vanilla custard, strawberry puree, lemon curd, shortbread cookie

● Revere’s Tracks: Vanilla custard, chocolate toffee, shack salted caramel, chocolate sprinkles

● Pie Oh My: Vanilla custard blended with pieces of Four & Twenty Blackbirds seasonal pie (5 percent of sales from the Pie Oh My will be donated to Project Bread).

Frozen custard concretes. Handout

The location will also have local beers from Cambridge Brewing Company and Harpoon, as well as the Brooklyn Brewery ShackMeister Ale. There will also be house red and white wines.

Shack Shack burgers are made of 100 percent all-natural Angus beef, and none of the fast food restaurant’s offerings have any hormones or antibiotics, company representatives said.

The “Shack White” wine. Handout

The Downtown Crossing location’s tabletops will be made using reclaimed bowling alley lanes, and chairs will be designed with sustainable materials. Booths will also be made using lumber certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, representatives said.

The restaurant is also still hiring full- and part-time workers, with no previous experience required; those interested can apply at ShackCareers.com.

Shake Shack opened its first Boston-area location in Chestnut Hill in 2013. Globe staff/File

Started by restaurateur Danny Meyer as a New York City hot dog stand in 2001, the chain has expanded globally with more than 200 locations at the end of 2018, according to the company.

Advertisement

Shake Shack first landed in the Boston area in 2013, when it opened in Chestnut Hill to much fanfare.

Previous Globe coverage was used in this report.