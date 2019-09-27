As Boston Children’s Hospital turns 150, the Globe set out to look at it’s impact over generations. For more stories, click here.

When a pediatric cancer patient is discharged from Boston Children’s Hospital, nurses and caregivers line the hall of the oncology and hematology unit, bubble wands in hand, for a very special celebration. They call it a bubble parade.

The bubble parade for Avery McAvoy — pictured here with her parents, Kevin and Becky of Southwick — took place in 2015, after the 2-year-old had endured 12 months of treatment for neuroblastoma, including a stem cell transplant and six months of immunotherapy.