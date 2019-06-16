Names
Camp Harbor View’s annual Beach Ball raised over $10m this year
Nothing says summer like a beach ball . . . the Camp Harbor View Beach Ball to be exact.
This year’s event at the Raymond L. Flynn Black Falcon Cruise terminal in South Boston raised $10.18 million to support Camp Harbor View’s year-round programming, which includes a summer camp, leadership academy, and family support services.
Jack Connors, Tim Ferris, Sonja Kelly, and Joe Nolan served as the ball’s co-chairs.
Governor Charlie Baker, Mayor Marty Walsh, Attorney General Maura Healey, investor Lori Cashman, event planner extraordinaire Bryan Rafanelli, Jenny Johnson of “Dining Playbook,” and car mogul Herb Chambers were among the big names in attendance.
Advertisement