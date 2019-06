Hundreds of guests attended the grand opening celebration on Friday for One Dalton, the 61-story skyscraper in the Back Bay that is home to luxury residences, the Four Seasons Hotel, the swanky Zuma restaurant, and some amazing views. It’s the tallest residential building in Boston, just a bit shorter than the neighboring Prudential Center office tower and 200 Clarendon (formerly the Hancock building) a few blocks away.

Rhondella Richardson, reporter/anchor at WCVB-TV, and her husband, Brown University police chief Mark Porter. (Bill Brett for The Boston Globe)