Rick Steves takes Pops audience on European tour

By Lillian Brown Globe Correspondent,June 18, 2019, 29 minutes ago
Guest conductor Jacomo Bairos (left) and Rick Steves(Michael Blanchard)

Travel guru Rick Steves took audiences on a musical journey to Europe with the help of the Boston Pops this past Thursday and Friday. Guest conductor Jacomo Bairos assisted Steves as a part of the travel writer’s program, “Rick Steves’ Europe: A Symphonic Journey.” The concert was a combination of travel history and images, with Steves’s narration and the Pops’ musical accompaniment.

