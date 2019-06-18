Rick Steves takes Pops audience on European tour

Travel guru Rick Steves took audiences on a musical journey to Europe with the help of the Boston Pops this past Thursday and Friday. Guest conductor Jacomo Bairos assisted Steves as a part of the travel writer’s program, “Rick Steves’ Europe: A Symphonic Journey.” The concert was a combination of travel history and images, with Steves’s narration and the Pops’ musical accompaniment.

