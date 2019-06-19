‘Black-ish’ star Anthony Anderson heads to (Nantucket’s) Dreamland
“Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson will join the Museum of African American History for its “Night in White” event at the Dreamland Stage Company in Nantucket on Sunday, June 30. Proceeds from the evening will support Dreamland’s Nantucket site.
The evening, which is expected to draw 300 guests (per event planner AJ Williams), will feature a conversation between Anderson and actor Kevin Flynn, cocktails, a live auction, dinner, and dancing.
“We look forward to hosting Night in White because it will give guests a unique opportunity to consider Nantucket’s abolitionist history, and to embrace a day when what we see first is our common humanity, not color,” Marita Rivero, the president and CEO of the museum, said in a release. “It will be fun to celebrate the island’s diversity with each other.”
Advertisement
Lillian Brown can be reached at lillian.brown@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lilliangbrown.