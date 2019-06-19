Celebrity Housewives, ‘unfiltered,’ in Beverly

The Real Housewives are coming to Beverly — for one evening.

Teresa Giudice (New Jersey), Margaret Josephs (New Jersey), and Sonja Morgan (New York City) are coming to the North Shore Music Theatre on Aug. 11 for an “unfiltered conversation” about what happens both on camera and behind the scenes.

The conversation, which will be hosted by Tricia Lee Fisher, will feature an audience Q&A session.