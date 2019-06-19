Celebrity Housewives, ‘unfiltered,’ in Beverly
The Real Housewives are coming to Beverly — for one evening.
Teresa Giudice (New Jersey), Margaret Josephs (New Jersey), and Sonja Morgan (New York City) are coming to the North Shore Music Theatre on Aug. 11 for an “unfiltered conversation” about what happens both on camera and behind the scenes.
The conversation, which will be hosted by Tricia Lee Fisher, will feature an audience Q&A session.
“The Housewives are part [of] the fabric of pop culture, and so many people feel they really know them as friends,” NSMT owner and producer Bill Hanney said in a release. “This will be a fun summer evening learning more about their favorite reality TV stars. Fans of the shows won’t want to miss these outrageous, courageous, sometimes bawdy, but always honest Reality TV stars!”
Advertisement
Tickets for “An Evening With the Celebrity Housewives” are available at nsmt.org.
Lillian Brown can be reached at lillian.brown@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lilliangbrown.