Janelle Monáe and Bryan Stevenson added to INBOUND lineup

INBOUND announced two new additions to its 2019 lineup: singer and actress Janelle Monáe, and founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative Bryan Stevenson. INBOUND 2019, held Sept. 3-6, is a business networking conference at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in the Seaport.

INBOUND opted to share the news on Wednesday because it’s Juneteenth, an annual celebration of the abolishment of slavery in Texas in 1865. According to INBOUND, Monáe was chosen for her music and film work, as well as her Fem the Future initiative. Stevenson was chosen for his human rights work and his creation of the Legacy Museum and the National Memorial for Peace and Justice.