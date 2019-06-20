scorecardresearch
names

New England Aquarium celebrates 50 years

By Lillian Brown Globe Correspondent,June 20, 2019, 48 minutes ago
(Allegro Photography)

The New England Aquarium began its 50th anniversary celebration on Thursday morning with a cake cutting ceremony. Attendees included (from left) Boston’s Chief of Environment, Energy, and Open Space Christopher Cook; New England Aquarium President and CEO Vikki N. Spruill; and incoming Aquarium Board President Tom Burton.  Boston City Councilors Annissa Essaibi George, Timothy McCarthy, and Josh Zakim were also in attendance.

Lillian Brown can be reached at lillian.brown@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lilliangbrown.