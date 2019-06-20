New England Aquarium celebrates 50 years

The New England Aquarium began its 50th anniversary celebration on Thursday morning with a cake cutting ceremony. Attendees included (from left) Boston’s Chief of Environment, Energy, and Open Space Christopher Cook; New England Aquarium President and CEO Vikki N. Spruill; and incoming Aquarium Board President Tom Burton. Boston City Councilors Annissa Essaibi George, Timothy McCarthy, and Josh Zakim were also in attendance.

