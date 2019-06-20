5 things to do in Boston this weekend

Now in its 21st year, the Roxbury Film Festival will once again bring a diverse array of films, workshops, and panels celebrating people of color to the Museum of Fine Arts. The festival technically started Wednesday night with a free screening of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” on the MFA lawn, but the official opening film of the festival is “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am,” an uplifting documentary about the life and works of the Nobel Prize-winning author that will screen on Thursday. (Thursday, June 20 through Saturday, June 29 at various times; Museum of Fine Arts , Boston; $10-$15 per film; all ages)

Summer Solstice Party at Harvard Museums

You can explore the science and history of the solstice at Harvard, which is offering free admission to four of its museums — the Harvard Semitic Museum, the Peabody Museum of Archaeology & Ethnology, the Harvard Museum of Natural History, and the Collection of Historical Scientific Instruments — this Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Outside of the museums on Divinity Avenue, experience all sorts of fun free activities, including circus performers, a flower crown-making station, food trucks, and a live animal farm. (Friday, June 21 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Harvard Museums of Science and Culture, Cambridge; free; all ages)

Chefs in Shorts

With summer heat comes summer shorts, even for Boston chefs. The 22nd annual Chefs in Shorts event will unite dozens of area chefs who will grill up dishes for an outdoor barbecue at the Seaport Hotel and World Trade Center. Among the participating restaurants are Flour Bakery + Cafe, Local 149, Publico Street Bistro, and Tuscan Kitchen. Portions of the proceeds from the event will benefit Future Chefs, a nonprofit devoted to helping prepare urban youth in Greater Boston for quality early employment and post-secondary education opportunities in the culinary field. (Friday, June 21 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Seaport Hotel and World Trade Center, Boston; $90; 21+)

Dave Matthews Band

For diehard fans of Dave Matthews Band, it’s not really summer without a concert from the Virginia rock band. With a catalog of hits that spans decades, the improv-heavy roots rock collective will be back in Mansfield this weekend. (Friday, June 21 at 8 p.m.; Xfinity Center, Mansfield; $49-$115; all ages)

Ariana Grande

Pop star Ariana Grande has repeatedly been in the news in the last year for her whirlwind engagement and breakup with “SNL” cast member Pete Davidson. Ignoring the tabloids for a moment, Grande has also had perhaps the best musical run of her career, releasing her enormously successful fourth album, “Sweetener,” and following it up only six months later with her fifth, the triumphant smash “Thank U, Next.” Grande will be in Boston this weekend to serenade her Arianators at TD Garden on Saturday. (Saturday, June 22 at 8 p.m.; TD Garden, Boston; $201-$245; all ages)

