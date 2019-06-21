‘Jeopardy!’ champion donates money to cancer research in honor of Alex Trebek

James Holzhauer, who came close to beating the “Jeopardy!” record by playing 32 straight games,” put some of his earnings to a good cause.

Although he was ultimately dethroned by Chicago librarian Emma Boettcher , Holzhauer still walked away with $2,416,216 earlier this month. CNN was first to report that Holzhauer recently donated $1,109.14 to the Naperville Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk.

According to the network, Ann Zediker (a fund-raiser for the Research Walk) reached out to Holzhauer after learning that he used to live in her town, a suburb of Chicago. While Holzhauer told her that he wouldn’t be able to attend the event, he sent a $1,109.14 donation along with the message: “For Alex Trebek and all the other survivors.”