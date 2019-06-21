‘Jeopardy!’ champion donates money to cancer research in honor of Alex Trebek
James Holzhauer, who came close to beating the “Jeopardy!” record by playing 32 straight games,” put some of his earnings to a good cause.
Although he was ultimately dethroned by Chicago librarian Emma Boettcher , Holzhauer still walked away with $2,416,216 earlier this month. CNN was first to report that Holzhauer recently donated $1,109.14 to the Naperville Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk.
According to the network, Ann Zediker (a fund-raiser for the Research Walk) reached out to Holzhauer after learning that he used to live in her town, a suburb of Chicago. While Holzhauer told her that he wouldn’t be able to attend the event, he sent a $1,109.14 donation along with the message: “For Alex Trebek and all the other survivors.”
The specific number reflects the birthday of Holzhauer’s young daughter, who made Trebek a get-well card after his cancer diagnosis. In Holzhauer’s final episode, Trebek said, “I want to express my thanks to your beautiful little daughter, Natasha, for having made this get-well card for me. That was very sweet of her.”
Trebek, who announced in April that he had been diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer, recently shared that he’s in “near remission.”
He plans to host Season 36 of “Jeopardy!” when the show returns in September.
