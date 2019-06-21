Supportive artist

Grammy Award-winning artist Paula Cole performed as a part of “The 12 — An Evening to Support the Pat Roche Hospice Home” fund-raiser on Wednesday evening. Proceeds go to NVNA and Hospice, a nonprofit organization.

Cole, who won the Grammy for best new artist in 1997, is the singer behind “I Don’t Want to Wait,” which is best known as the theme song to “Dawson’s Creek.” When not touring or recording, Cole teaches at Berklee College of Music.