Elizabeth Warren shares birthday with Meryl Streep

Senator Elizabeth Warren took a quick break from the campaign trail to give her birthday twin, Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep, a call Saturday, as both turned 70.

Warren campaign aide Nora Kate Keefe took to Twitter to post a photo of Warren in her iconic blue blazer talking to Streep on speaker phone. “.@ewarren is ready to celebrate her birthday with South Carolina today. but first thing’s first — a call to her birthday twin, Meryl Streep!” Keefe posted Saturday morning.

Warren retweeted Keefe’s post adding, “Fun fact: Meryl Streep and I share a birthday down to the year. (One of us has won multiple Oscars. Hint: It was definitely not me.) Happy birthday, Meryl!”