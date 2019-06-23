Elizabeth Warren shares birthday with Meryl Streep
Senator Elizabeth Warren took a quick break from the campaign trail to give her birthday twin, Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep, a call Saturday, as both turned 70.
Warren campaign aide Nora Kate Keefe took to Twitter to post a photo of Warren in her iconic blue blazer talking to Streep on speaker phone. “.@ewarren is ready to celebrate her birthday with South Carolina today. but first thing’s first — a call to her birthday twin, Meryl Streep!” Keefe posted Saturday morning.
Warren retweeted Keefe’s post adding, “Fun fact: Meryl Streep and I share a birthday down to the year. (One of us has won multiple Oscars. Hint: It was definitely not me.) Happy birthday, Meryl!”
The pair have reportedly talked in the past, and Streep has publicly supported liberal Democrats. Unlike a host of A-list celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Streep has expressed virtually no interest in running for office. So while Warren and Streep won’t be sharing a ticket, they could at least share a birthday card.
MADDIE KILGANNON