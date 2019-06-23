Screenwriters can play key role in gender parity, actress Geena Davis says

Davis joined fellow actor Mayim Bialik onstage at the conference to discuss how gender parity in media can create social change. The conversation revolved around the need for diversity on screen to break stereotypes and encourage young people to pursue careers they might otherwise have felt were off limits to them.

‘‘Just go through [the script] and cross out a bunch of male first names and put female first names. That’s all you have to do,’’ Davis, a Wareham native and Boston University graduate, told the audience during a panel Saturday at AT&T’s SHAPE media conference in the Los Angeles suburb of Burbank.

Academy Award-winning actor Geena Davis says achieving gender parity on screen is simple, and it could happen overnight.

‘‘Of course, why wouldn’t we need to see people who are like us to be able to imagine what we could become?’’ Bialik said.

The panel was born from a study conducted by the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media that found women felt encouraged to pursue scientific, medical, and engineering (STEM) careers because of ‘‘X-Files’’ character Dana Scully, an FBI agent and medical doctor. Of the women surveyed in the study, 63 percent of those working in a STEM field said Scully served as a role model for them growing up.

Bialik, who also holds a doctorate in neuroscience and recently wrapped her time playing the role of neuroscientist Amy Farrah Fowler on ‘‘The Big Bang Theory,’’ said seeing characters like Scully on screen and having real-life mentors is crucial for young women to pursue careers in science, medicine, and engineering.

‘‘You’re seeing the full, complicated, amazing woman living life as a scientist,’’ Bialik said of characters like Scully and Fowler. ‘‘That’s what I needed as a young girl that wasn’t there for me.’’

This doesn’t just apply for gender, either. The panelists said that all forms of diversity on screen are necessary.

‘‘As much as people think Hollywood is liberal and open-minded and progressive thinking, they’re doing a worse job of reflecting society than the abysmal numbers in real life,’’ Davis said. ‘‘If we show it, it will happen in real life.’’

