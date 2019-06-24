MFA acquires starfish brooch once owned by Claudette Colbert

The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston announced an acquisition on Monday: a gold, ruby, and amethyst starfish brooch once owned by Academy Award-winning actress Claudette Colbert. Designed by Juliette Moutard in 1935 and created by the Parisian house René Boivin in 1937, the brooch is the latest addition to the MFA’s collection of jewelry from the 20th century.

The brooch (Museum of Fine Arts, Boston)

Colbert bought the brooch, which features 71 rubies, two years after receiving the Academy Award for best actress for her work in “It Happened One Night.” According to the MFA, she was the highest-paid actress in Hollywood at the time.