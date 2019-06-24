Mindy Kaling pledges $40,000 on 40th birthday
Mindy Kaling celebrated her 40th birthday by giving back.
The actress, writer, producer, director, and Cambridge native turned 40 on Wednesday and shared her gratitude in a Tweet.
“I’m so grateful to have my wonderful, peaceful life w/ my daughter Katherine,” she tweeted. How lucky am I to turn 40? I would love to express my gratitude by donating $1000 to 40 different charitable orgs that help others. Pls suggest some! I will kick it off by giving $1000 to @RAICESTEXAS!”
Kaling, fresh off the success of “Late Night” (which she wrote and co-starred in), is part of the wave of celebrities who have recently pledged funds to RAICES Texas, a nonprofit that provides legal services to immigrants. Celeste Ng, the Cambridge-based author of “Little Fires Everywhere,” began matching donations to the organization, which spurred on others to do the same.
