A spectacle of a night

Boston Harbor Now’s Spectacle on Spectacle event raised $645,000 last week in support of the city’s Resilient Boston Harbor plan, which aims to protect the waterfront and surrounding neighborhoods from rising sea levels caused by climate change. Attendees at the evening on Spectacle Island included (from left) Boston Harbor Now’s director of waterfront policy, Jill Valdes Horwood; Boston Harbor Now president Kathy Abbott; WBZ-TV chief meteorologist Eric Fisher; Mayor Martin J. Walsh, who was guest of honor; Spectacle on Spectacle co-chairs Geri Denterlein and Martin O’Neill; and Boston Harbor Now board chair Jeff Porter.

Lillian Brown can be reached at lillian.brown@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lilliangbrown.