Ben Mezrich takes over the Hotel Commonwealth Reading Suite

Ben Mezrich kicked off the inaugural author takeover of the Reading Suite at Hotel Commonwealth Monday night. The evening also revealed details of the new Hotel Commonwealth Writers in Residence Program, which gives the winning writer a two-week stay in the suite.

Attendees included “The Real Housewives of Miami” star Adriana Demoura, Fox 25 anchor Daniel Miller, Ben and Tonya Mezrich, former “Apprentice” contestant Dawn Oates, and Hotel Commonwealth General Manager Adam Sperling, among others.

The Reading Suite was decked out with all of Mezrich’s favorites: a backgammon board, a typewriter, and books by Ernest Hemingway and Brett Easton Ellis. The food and drinks were also Mezrich approved: Oreos, Fritos, and Jack and Coke.