Ben Mezrich takes over the Hotel Commonwealth Reading Suite
Ben Mezrich kicked off the inaugural author takeover of the Reading Suite at Hotel Commonwealth Monday night. The evening also revealed details of the new Hotel Commonwealth Writers in Residence Program, which gives the winning writer a two-week stay in the suite.
Attendees included “The Real Housewives of Miami” star Adriana Demoura, Fox 25 anchor Daniel Miller, Ben and Tonya Mezrich, former “Apprentice” contestant Dawn Oates, and Hotel Commonwealth General Manager Adam Sperling, among others.
The Reading Suite was decked out with all of Mezrich’s favorites: a backgammon board, a typewriter, and books by Ernest Hemingway and Brett Easton Ellis. The food and drinks were also Mezrich approved: Oreos, Fritos, and Jack and Coke.
The Boston-based writer is fresh off the publication of his 16th book, “Bitcoin Billionaires,” which chronicles Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, who used the money they received from suing Mark Zuckerberg to invest heavily in Bitcoin.
Mezrich is also the author of 2002’s “Bringing Down the House: The Inside Story of Six MIT Students Who Took Vegas for Millions” and 2009’s “The Accidental Billionaires: the Founding of Facebook, A Tale of Sex, Money, Genius, and Betrayal.” “Bringing Down the House” and “The Accidental Billionaires” inspired the hit movies “21” and “The Social Network,” respectively.
