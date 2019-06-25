Here’s what the party looked like at Encore Boston Harbor’s new nightclub, Mémoire

Along with the opening of Encore Boston Harbor on Sunday, the casino’s all-new nightclub, Mémoire, debuted with two nights of sold-out shows.

On Sunday, the club owned by Big Night Entertainment Group (BNEG) welcomed Dutch-Moroccan DJ R3HAB, followed by DJ Steve Aoki on Monday night. Both DJs made extensive use of the 450-inch LED wall behind the DJ booth to showcase brilliant visuals, as well as the club’s movable LED chandelier, which moved up and down and bathed club-goers in lights and lasers until 2 a.m.

Memoire will welcome four more DJs to Everett for its opening-week lineup, with DJ Diesel (a.k.a. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal ) on June 27, EDM trio Cheat Codes on June 28, Los Angeles-based DJ Vice on June 29, and Dutch DJ Don Diablo on June 30.