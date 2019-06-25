Here’s what the party looked like at Encore Boston Harbor’s new nightclub, Mémoire
Along with the opening of Encore Boston Harbor on Sunday, the casino’s all-new nightclub, Mémoire, debuted with two nights of sold-out shows.
On Sunday, the club owned by Big Night Entertainment Group (BNEG) welcomed Dutch-Moroccan DJ R3HAB, followed by DJ Steve Aoki on Monday night. Both DJs made extensive use of the 450-inch LED wall behind the DJ booth to showcase brilliant visuals, as well as the club’s movable LED chandelier, which moved up and down and bathed club-goers in lights and lasers until 2 a.m.
Memoire will welcome four more DJs to Everett for its opening-week lineup, with DJ Diesel (a.k.a. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal ) on June 27, EDM trio Cheat Codes on June 28, Los Angeles-based DJ Vice on June 29, and Dutch DJ Don Diablo on June 30.
In an interview held prior to Mémoire’s opening, BNEG owner Ed Kane said he was excited to offer a “well-curated experience” for both casino high-rollers and general audiences, and that he expected Mémoire to have a similar atmosphere as another BNEG property, Seaport nightclub The Grand.
“We love high-energy night life,” Kane said. “We love to create really spectacular spaces that cater to a VIP client as well as a GA audience. I think that’s kind of our hallmark. We create amazing spaces, we bring in world-class talent, and we make sure you have a perfect time when you’re there.”
