The president of Marvel adores Keanu Reeves

The Keanu Reeves renaissance (the Reevesaissance, if you will) affects even the highest ranking officials in the pop culture canon. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Boston-born Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige shared that he, too, can’t get enough of the actor.

“We talk to him for almost every film we make,” Feige said. “We talk to Keanu Reeves about [it]. I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.”