Chris Evans’s ‘Mystery Date’ photos reemerge

wow @ChrisEvans I think you have some explaining to do "tyler" pic.twitter.com/q0MSeC0B6o

In the latest installment of the Internet digging up early photos of Chris Evans , author Dana Schwartz rediscovered vintage pictures of the actor on the game “Mystery Date.” Schwartz shared photos of the game on Twitter on Tuesday and tagged Evans, adding, “I think you have some explaining to do ‘tyler’.”

You have some explaining to do, Tyler.

Evans portrayed surfer “Tyler,” one of the 24 guys players could end up “dating.”



This wasn’t the first time someone noticed that the “Captain America” star made an appearance on the game in his early years. During the press junket for “Avengers,” an interviewer for AskMen showed the photos to Evans.

“I think his likes were surfing, hanging out with friends, barbecuing, and talking on the phone,” Evans said.

“That was done on a single day in a sound stage,” Evans said, laughing. “Look at it, I’m holding a surfboard like I know what the hell I’m doing. Is that how you hold a surfboard? I have no idea.”

