Joe Hill, son of Stephen King, launching horror-themed DC Comics line

“I’m so excited to get back to comics,” Hill wrote on Twitter , confirming news first reported by Entertainment Weekly . “Creatively, it’s my happiest of happy places.”

The New England author, best known for graphic novel series “Locke & Key,” will partner with DC Comics this fall for a “pop-up line” of horror comics, titled Hill House Comics.

Hill will pen two of the five announced limited-series comics himself, also writing a supplementary “back-up story” that unfolds as a serial across two pages in each issue. He’ll oversee a team of writers and artists including National Book Award finalist (“Her Body and Other Parties”) Carmen Maria Machado and “Sandman” comic-book artist Kelley Jones.

Advertisement

“I’m working with some of the best writers and artists in the terror trade to psychologically scar as many comic fans as possible,” Hill added on Instagram, sharing the cover for “Basketful of Heads,” which will launch the line in October.

That story, written by Hill and illustrated by Leomacs, centers on a young woman who, while house-sitting a mansion filled with Viking artifacts, fends off home invaders with a haunted ax, beheading one assailant only for the severed head to keep talking.

Hill’s second comic, “Plunge,” riffs on John Carpenter’s movie “The Thing” by charting frozen horrors in the Arctic Circle, following a team of researchers sent to rescue the crew of another vessel that’s suddenly re-emerged after disappearing 40 years earlier. The back-up comic, “Sea Dogs,” is possibly stranger still; set during the American Revolution, it finds patriots conspiring to take down a British warship by smuggling werewolves aboard.

With an adaptation of Hill’s horror tome “NOS4A2” airing on AMC, Netflix charging ahead with a TV take on “Locke & Key,” and “Splice” filmmaker Vincenzo Natali directing Hill’s novella “In the Tall Grass” (with Patrick Wilson starring), the novelist has been enjoying the kind of boom period more commonly associated with his famous father and occasional collaborator – horror maestro Stephen King.

Advertisement

He’ll continue the hot streak at Comic-Con in San Diego next month, promoting Hill House Comics at a panel where he’s also rumored to be announcing new “Locke & Key” comics.

The first issue of “Basketful of Heads” hits stores the day before Halloween, with other books arriving in subsequent months.

Isaac Feldberg can be reached by email at isaac.feldberg@globe.com, or on Twitter at @isaacfeldberg.