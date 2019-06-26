‘The Office’ to leave Netflix as streaming battles heat up

Netflix is losing its most popular TV show, ‘‘The Office,’’ in a sign of things to come as more TV and movie makers start their own streaming services and take back their offerings.

In a tweet Tuesday, Netflix said it was ‘‘sad’’ that NBC will no longer license ‘‘The Office’’ to Netflix, but added that Netflix will still have it for the next year and a half. NBCUniversal’s streaming service is due to start in 2020. Starting in January 2021, the yet-unnamed NBC service will be the exclusive home in the US of all nine seasons of the sitcom, which follows the hapless employees of the Dunder Mifflin paper company.