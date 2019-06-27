David E. Kelley’s ‘Lincoln Lawyer’ TV series in the works at CBS

CBS has made a series production commitment to “The Lincoln Lawyer,” meaning the network will have to pay Kelley and his creative team a sizable fee if it later chooses not to green-light the series, which is now in development.

Half a decade on from the cancellation of his last broadcast series, (2013’s “The Crazy Ones”) the Emmy-winning TV titan behind “Boston Legal,” “Boston Public,” and the Boston-set “Ally McBeal” has closed a deal to write and executive-produce “The Lincoln Lawyer,” a small-screen adaptation of Michael Connelly ’s crime novel.

Like the novel and 2011 film with Matthew McConaughey, “The Lincoln Lawyer” will focus on an unconventional legal crusader named Mickey Haller, who runs his Los Angeles law practice out of the back of a Lincoln town car.

Advertisement

Kelley – a Maine native who made his name with hits like “L.A. Law,” “Doogie Howser, M.D.” and “Chicago Hope” – three years ago told the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour that he was done with broadcast television. He criticized the “burden” on writers “of constantly having to bring your viewers up to speed in case they missed that last episode.”

At the time, Kelley was promoting “Goliath” for Amazon. In the years since, he’s become a power player beyond broadcast, creating “Big Little Lies” for HBO. Kelley is also behind upcoming HBO miniseries “The Undoing,” which will reteam him with “Big Little Lies” star Nicole Kidman.

Still, with networks like CBS ordering ambitious projects toplined by A-list actors to compete with offerings from premium cable and streaming giants like Netflix, Kelley won’t be coming back to the same broadcast space he left.

“The Lincoln Lawyer” is expected to arrive on CBS either this fall or next spring.

Isaac Feldberg can be reached by email at isaac.feldberg@globe.com, or on Twitter at @isaacfeldberg.