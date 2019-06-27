5 things to do in Boston this weekend

While Jeff Goldblum is better known as an accomplished actor — and more recently as a living meme of sorts — he's also an accomplished jazz pianist. He recently put out an album of big-band jazz hits with the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, which will accompany him Thursday to the Wilbur for a show that promises a mix of music and banter straight out of “The Lawrence Welk Show.” (Thursday, June 27 at 7:30 p.m.; The Wilbur , Boston; $65-$85; all ages)

It’s safe to say Thursday night’s featured entertainment at Encore Boston Harbor’s new nightclub Mémoire will stand above the crowd, even without the help of the club’s elevated performance stand. That’s because the DJ in question is DJ Diesel, the stage name for NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal. If the mere concept of watching Shaq rev up a crowd of casino-goers isn’t enticing enough, his 2018 performance at The Grand suggests Thursday’s set will be high-energy and bass-heavy. (Thursday, June 27 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Mémoire, Everett; $80; 21+)

This Friday evening, the city of Cambridge will close its main thoroughfare to traffic but open it to dancers. Thousands are expected to descend on City Hall for the city’s annual dance party. A DJ will spin music, and after the sun sets, the city will launch bright, colorful lights to keep the party going. (Friday, June 28 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.; City Hall, Cambridge; free; all ages)

More than 33 years after the release of their self-titled debut album, all five members of Boston boy band New Kids on the Block are still hangin’ tough. Jonathan Knight, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, and Danny Wood will play two hometown shows at TD Garden this weekend as part of the band’s Mixtape Tour, which will feature fellow pop stars of the ’80s and ’90s Debbie Gibson, Naughty by Nature, Salt-N-Pepa, and Tiffany. (Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29 at 8 p.m.; TD Garden, Boston; $20-$234; all ages)

A 12-hour midnight marathon of six Keanu Reeves movies? As the man himself might say: Whoa. The Coolidge Corner Theatre is keeping most of the lineup a secret, only revealing that the opening film will be a rare 35mm print of 1991’s surfer action flick “Point Break” and the closing film will be the 1994 thriller “Speed.” Reeves’s filmography is strong enough that it’s hard to predict which four films will make up the remainder of the slate, though we would personally consider any 12-hour Keanu marathon without a “Bill and Ted” film to be totally bogus. (Saturday, June 29 at 11:59 p.m.; Coolidge Corner Theatre, Brookline; $25; rated R)

KEVIN SLANE, Boston.com

