TLC to air exclusive footage from JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette’s wedding

Twenty years after the tragic plane crash off Martha’s Vineyard that killed John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife, Carolyn Bessette, the TLC network will release a documentary about the couple, featuring never-before-seen footage of their famously private wedding.

The two-hour special, “JFK Jr. and Carolyn’s Wedding: The Lost Tapes,” will air July 13 at 8 p.m. Narrated by actress Elizabeth McGovern, viewers will get to see recently released footage from the 1996 ceremony on Georgia’s Cumberland Island.

“As the leading destination for weddings, TLC is immensely proud to air this intimate look into the exclusive and historic wedding of ‘American royalty,’ which captivated and delighted the world,” TLC president Howard Lee said in a statement.