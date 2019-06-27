Watch the first trailer for the new ‘Charlie’s Angels’ movie

(From left) Naomi Scott, Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska and Elizabeth Banks star in the “Charlie's Angels” reboot.

The reboot of the 2000 film based on the 1970s TV series stars Kristen Stewart (“Twilight”), Naomi Scott (“Aladdin”), and Ella Balinska (“Midsomer Murders”) as the new angels under the employ of the Townsend Agency and its mysterious leader Charles “Charlie” Townsend, and all three appear equipped to dish out laughs and crush bad guys.

The first trailer for “Charlie’s Angels” hit the Internet Thursday, and the titular crime fighters aren’t the only trio on display.

The trailer is also soundtracked by a song from three powerful pop stars: Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, and Ariana Grande.

Speaking of the power of threes, Pittsfield native Elizabeth Banks (“The Hunger Games”) directed, produced, and co-wrote the film, and is also one at least three Hollywood stars to play the role of Townsend employee Bosley, alongside Patrick Stewart (“X-Men”) and Djimon Hounsou (“Blood Diamond”). In the 2000 film, Bosley was played by Bill Murray, who often served as comic relief. This time around, the Townsend Agency has expanded internationally, and there are multiple teams of angels being aided by multiple Bosleys, who seem quite a bit more capable than the version Murray played.

“Charlie’s Angels” is expected to fly into theaters Nov. 15.

Kevin Slane can be reached at kevin.slane@globe.com.