From left: Boston City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George, Simon Chernow, and Cara Gould, Scholar Athletes’ director of program services. (Bill Brett for the Boston Globe)

More than 650 guests attended the Scholar Athletes’ 10th anniversary gala on June 19 at the Museum of Science. The event, which was co-chaired by Suffolk Construction’s John Fish and former state senator Linda Dorcena Forry, raised more than $3.6 million to fund Scholar Athletes programs. The organization’s mission is to support academic achievement through youth athletics.