Boston radio fixture Loren Owens is off the air after nearly four decades

Loren Owens , one-half of the long-running “Loren & Wally” morning show on 105.7 WROR-FM, announced during his show on Friday that he was leaving the station.

“I’m very sad to have to tell you this morning that today is the last ‘Loren & Wally’ morning show,” Owens said. “Now, as most of you know, Wally retired two-and-a-half years ago. The show has continued, though we’ve missed him immensely, continued without him.”

“Well, now it’s time for me to leave as well,” Owens said. “You see, during the past several weeks, I’ve been in talks with WROR about the renewal of my contract. Unfortunately, we were unable to reach an agreement, thus my departure. It’s business.”

“But I can’t just leave without telling you how much I love and appreciate each and every one of you,” Owens concluded. “I can’t begin to thank you enough for your loyalty, your support, your feedback, for the past 38-plus years. Thank you.”

Owens and longtime co-host Wally Brine both joined WROR (then known as WVBF) in 1981, with Owens helming the morning show and Brine hosting in the afternoon slot. In 1982, they joined forces in the mornings and remained co-hosts until Brine retired in December 2016. The pair were inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2013.

Brine returned to the air Friday to send Owens off, and he implied that WROR was making a mistake by letting Owens go.

“It just shouldn’t be happening,” Brine said. “You sound just as good today as you did when we started back in ’81.”

Days before Owens announced his departure, fellow “Loren & Wally” personality and longtime Boston radio host Hank Morse announced on Facebook that he had been let go from the station, writing that the company “decided to go in a different direction.”

On Monday, WROR’s new morning show made its debut. Bob Bronson, a former morning host for New York City radio station 106.7 WLTW-FM, served as the new main host. He was joined by “Loren & Wally” holdovers Brian Bell and Lauren “LBF” Beckham-Falcone.

Beasley Media Group, the company that owns WROR and several other Boston radio stations, did not respond to a request for comment.

Kevin Slane can be reached at kevin.slane@globe.com