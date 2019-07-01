scorecardresearch
In London, Red Sox and friends raise $1.3 million for veterans in need

By Hayley Kaufman Globe Staff,July 1, 2019, an hour ago
From left: Tom Werner, Lauren Baker, Governor Charlie Baker, Caroline Baker, John Henry, Linda Pizzuti Henry, Colleen Hammond, Brigadier General (retired) Jack Hammond, Lori Slavin, and Dr. Peter Slavin.
From left: Tom Werner, Lauren Baker, Governor Charlie Baker, Caroline Baker, John Henry, Linda Pizzuti Henry, Colleen Hammond, Brigadier General (retired) Jack Hammond, Lori Slavin, and Dr. Peter Slavin.

The Red Sox had precious little to celebrate on the field in London over the weekend, but behind the scenes, team brass raised a toast to the arrival of baseball across the pond — and raised awareness about an important cause.

Home Base — a Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital program — and the UK’s Walking With the Wounded hosted the Mission: Gratitude Gala at Kensington Palace, raising $1.3 million for veterans dealing with mental health issues, and their families. Aptly, the fund-raiser took place on June 27, which is National PTSD Awareness Day.

The lavish bash drew a host of notables from Boston as well as some boldface Brits, including perennially youthful rocker Sting, who serenaded partygoers.

Sting, Linda Pizzuti Henry, and John Henry.
Sting, Linda Pizzuti Henry, and John Henry.

On the guest list: Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, his wife, Lauren, and daughter Caroline; Massachusetts General Hospital president Dr. Peter Slavin and his wife, Lori; VantEdge co-founder Paul Edgerley and his wife, Sandy; Bank of America vice chairman Anne Finucane; designer and diehard Sox fan Joseph Abboud; Member of Parliament Edward Miliband; Home Base executive director and retired Brigadier General Jack Hammond and his wife, Colleen; NESN host Tom Caron; and Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred.

Paul and Sandy Edgerley
Paul and Sandy Edgerley

Many members of the Red Sox leadership made the fancy fund-raiser, including principal owner John Henry and his wife, Boston Globe managing director Linda Pizzuti Henry; team chairman Tom Werner; manager Alex Cora; president and CEO Sam Kennedy; president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski; Red Sox Foundation executive director Rebekah Salwasser; and foundation honorary chairman Tim Wakefield.

From left: Darbi, Dave, and Karie Dombrowski
From left: Darbi, Dave, and Karie Dombrowski
Alex Cora and Angelica Feliciano
Alex Cora and Angelica Feliciano
Stacy and Tim Wakefield
Stacy and Tim Wakefield
A card welcoming guests to the Mission: Gratitude Gala
A card welcoming guests to the Mission: Gratitude Gala