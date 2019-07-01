In London, Red Sox and friends raise $1.3 million for veterans in need
The Red Sox had precious little to celebrate on the field in London over the weekend, but behind the scenes, team brass raised a toast to the arrival of baseball across the pond — and raised awareness about an important cause.
Home Base — a Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital program — and the UK’s Walking With the Wounded hosted the Mission: Gratitude Gala at Kensington Palace, raising $1.3 million for veterans dealing with mental health issues, and their families. Aptly, the fund-raiser took place on June 27, which is National PTSD Awareness Day.
The lavish bash drew a host of notables from Boston as well as some boldface Brits, including perennially youthful rocker Sting, who serenaded partygoers.
On the guest list: Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, his wife, Lauren, and daughter Caroline; Massachusetts General Hospital president Dr. Peter Slavin and his wife, Lori; VantEdge co-founder Paul Edgerley and his wife, Sandy; Bank of America vice chairman Anne Finucane; designer and diehard Sox fan Joseph Abboud; Member of Parliament Edward Miliband; Home Base executive director and retired Brigadier General Jack Hammond and his wife, Colleen; NESN host Tom Caron; and Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred.
Many members of the Red Sox leadership made the fancy fund-raiser, including principal owner John Henry and his wife, Boston Globe managing director Linda Pizzuti Henry; team chairman Tom Werner; manager Alex Cora; president and CEO Sam Kennedy; president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski; Red Sox Foundation executive director Rebekah Salwasser; and foundation honorary chairman Tim Wakefield.