Lower Depths tap room closes after 13 years in Kenmore Square

“And that’s a wrap,” the post said. “We’re moving on to some new adventures as of July 1st.”

The Kenmore Square pub bid its fans farewell with a short Facebook post on Sunday.

Red Sox fans and college students alike are mourning the closure of The Lower Depths , which locked its doors for good Sunday night after 13 years.

Known for its creative take on tater tots (and tacos), the beer bar also boasted an extensive line up of drafts and bottles. Once known as a hot dog hotspot, the pub was transformed in March 2017, when chef Brian Poe rolled out a sweeping taco menu.

Advertisement

The cash-only bar was owned by Wilcox Hospitality Group, which is also behind Bukowski Tavern, The Tip Tap Room, and Parish Cafe.

“We had a great 13-year run at Lower Depths, but we decided to focus our energy and efforts into Parish, Tip Tap and Bukowski’s while we pursue a couple new exciting opportunities that we hope to announce soon,” said Gordon Wilcox of the Wilcox Hospitality Group.

Wilcox and Poe also closed the doors at the Rattlesnake Bar & Grill in 2016, after 26 years.

The Lower Depths location was once home to the Deli Haus, a favorite hangout among BU students and other fans of late-night fare (including its Guinness float). No details yet on what will move into the Kenmore Square spot next.

Chris Triunfo can be reached at christian.triunfo@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter@triunfo_chris.