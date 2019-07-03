Former Spotlight reporter hits the big time: The New York Times crossword puzzle

“As a one-time English major, I have to admit it doesn’t get any better,” Rezendes said on Twitter.

The clue for 17 across read “Actor with the same initials as Michael Rezendes, his role in ‘Spotlight.’ ” The answer: Mark Ruffalo .

Looks like former Boston Globe Spotlight reporter Michael Rezendes has really hit the big time: His name appeared as a clue in Tuesday’s New York Times crossword puzzle.

Ruffalo was nominated for best supporting actor for his portrayal of Rezendes in the 2015 film “Spotlight.” The movie won Academy Awards for best original screenplay and best picture.

A graduate of Boston University, Rezendes reported on the Globe’s Spotlight Team for more than a decade. His investigative reporting on the Catholic church’s cover-up of clergy sex abuse helped earn the Boston Globe the 2003 Pulitzer Prize for Public Service.

Rezendes’s reporting revealed that top Catholic officials had buried the abuses of John Geoghan, a Boston priest who molested more than 100 children. After news of the Boston scandal broke, Rezendes continued to report on similar cover-ups by the church across the country. Although he has since retired from Spotlight, Rezendes continues to report as an Associated Press global investigation correspondent.

On his feature in Tuesday’s crossword, Rezendes said: “It was very gratifying to see this high confirmation that the movie ‘Spotlight,’ Mark Ruffalo and the work of the Spotlight Team have succeeded in getting the issue of sexual abuse in the Catholic Church into the popular culture. Of course, I was also pretty happy to find a clue I could answer so easily.”

