Halle Bailey tapped to play Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid’

Halle Bailey, half of the sister duo Chloe x Halle, will next be going under the sea, starring as Ariel in the upcoming adaptation of ‘‘The Little Mermaid.’’

The live-action version will include original songs from the 1989 animated hit as well as new tunes from original composer Alan Menken and ‘‘Hamilton’’ creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. Some of the tunes include ‘‘Under the Sea,’’ ‘’Part of Your World’’ and ‘‘Kiss the Girl.’’