5 things to do in Boston this weekend

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to the theater, the Brattle is screening “Jaws” on 35mm this Fourth of July. It’s been a couple of weeks since the Steven Spielberg classic celebrated its 44th birthday, but the Harvard Square theater is counting on moviegoers still hungering for showings of the 1975 blockbuster filmed on Martha’s Vineyard. (Thursday, July 4 at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m.; Brattle Theatre, Cambridge; $9-12; rated PG)

Thousands of spectators are expected to head to the Esplanade on Thursday for the annual Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular to check out the fireworks and hear the traditional performance from the Boston Pops under the direction of conductor Keith Lockhart. Grammy-, Emmy-, and Golden Globe-winning singer, rapper, and actress Queen Latifah will be headlining the show, and will be joined by folk singer and Massachusetts resident Arlo Guthrie, as well as two acts who rose to fame on “America’s Got Talent”: 16-year-old Massachusetts singer Amanda Mena, who was a semifinalist on the reality competition in 2018, and the Texas Tenors, the highest-ranking group in the show’s 13-year history. (Thursday, July 4 at 8 p.m.; Charles River Esplanade, Boston; free; all ages)

Phish

Burlington, Vermont quartet Phish is one of the most prolific jam bands around, inspiring legions of dedicated Phans to follow the group to wherever they play. The band hasn’t played Fenway since 2009, but returns for two nights at the home of the Red Sox on July 5 and 6. (Friday, July 5 at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 6 at 6:30 p.m.; Fenway Park, Boston; $45-85; tickets available here)

‘The Parent Trap’

Fourth of July weekend always features a bit of good-natured ribbing at the expense of the British, and this year will probably feature more of the same thanks to USA’s victory over England Tuesday in the Women’s World Cup semifinals. For those who want to extend a conciliatory olive branch to our former overlords, an outdoor screening of 1998’s “The Parent Trap” outside the Boston Harbor Hotel is one idea. A movie about twins separated at birth — one raised in England and the other in America — who later bond at summer camp after discovering they’re mirror images of each other, save for their accents? Spot on, as our mates across the pond might say. (Friday, July 5 at dusk; Boston Harbor Hotel, Boston; free; rated PG)

The Rolling Stones

Classic rock fans should prepare for plenty of satisfaction when the Rolling Stones head to Gillette on July 7, this time stopping by as part of the group’s No Filter Tour. The band had originally been scheduled to perform on June 8, but announced on March 30 that the first leg of their tour would be postponed and rescheduled so that frontman Mick Jagger could receive medical treatment. Blues/soul rocker Gary Clark Jr. will also perform. (Sunday, July 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Gillette Stadium, Foxborough; $144-495; all ages)

