French Michael Jackson fans sue ‘Leaving Neverland’ accusers

Three Michael Jackson fan clubs in France are suing two men who accused the singer of sexual abuse in the HBO documentary ‘‘Leaving Neverland.’’

The lawsuit accuses Wade Robson and James Safechuck of unfairly blackening the reputation of the King of Pop, who died 10 years ago.

A lawyer for the fan clubs, Emmanuel Ludot, said he is seeking conviction under a French law against the public denunciation of a dead person.