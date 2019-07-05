In Broadway reading of ‘The Devil Wears Prada,’ Mario Cantone does his best Nigel 

The reading for the in-development musical took place July 1-2, Playbill reported . Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (from Broadway’s “The Cher Show”) starred as the devil herself, Miranda Priestly (portrayed, famously, in the movie by Meryl Streep ), and Stoneham’s own Mario Cantone (of “Sex and the City” fame) starred as magazine art director, Nigel, played by Stanley Tucci in the film.

“The Devil Wears Prada” is headed for the mainstage: The 2006 film has had its initial Broadway moment with a star-studded reading.

Alongside Skinner was Krystina Alabado (“Mean Girls”) as the struggling assistant Andy Sachs and Heléne Yorke as her British counterpart Emily. The cast for the reading also featured Etai Benson (“The Band’s Visit”), and Nicholas Christopher (“Hamilton”) as Christian.

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel, the musical will be directed by Anna D. Shapiro. It was announced last year that Elton John, Shaina Taub, and Paul Rudnick were developing the music, lyrics, and book.

No word yet on a production timeline, and no guarantees that the entire reading cast will make it to opening night.

