NAMES
Marvel’s first openly trans actor Zach Barack calls for more portrayals
LOS ANGELES — The first openly transgender actor in the Marvel Universe says there needs to be more representation of his experience.
Zach Barack plays a classmate of Peter Parker’s in ‘‘Spider-Man: Far From Home.’’ His gender identity is not addressed in the brief role.
Barack said to him, superhero movies ‘‘always felt like a trans story because it’s talking about identity.’’
Barack says there needs to be more roles for trans people in all sorts of movies.
The 23-year-old Chicago-area native also appeared in the TV series ‘‘L.A.’s Finest.’’
The new Spider-Man movie is now playing in theaters. The film stars Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, and Jake Gyllenhaal, and is directed by Jon Watts.
