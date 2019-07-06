Scotland Yard questioned Kevin Spacey over assault claims
British police have traveled to the US to interview Kevin Spacey about sexual assault allegations.
The Metropolitan Police is investigating six allegations against the actor, who ran London’s Old Vic Theatre between 2004 and 2015.
Variety reported Saturday that British detectives interviewed Spacey in May.
British police don’t identify suspects until they have been charged. Without naming Spacey, the London force said that in May ‘‘a man was voluntarily interviewed under caution in America by officers from the Met’s Complex Case Team. He was not arrested. Inquiries are ongoing.’’
‘‘Under caution’’ means the interview was recorded and can be used in future prosecutions.
A request for comment was sent to Spacey’s attorney.
Spacey faces a criminal charge in Massachusetts over an alleged groping incident, which he denies. A hearing in the case is scheduled for Monday in Nantucket District Court. ASSOCIATED PRESS