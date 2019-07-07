Madeleine Albright swings by Tanglewood

The former secretary of state’s speech Saturday in Seiji Ozawa Hall marked the launch of the new Tanglewood Learning Institute’s “The Big Idea” series, which aims to pair provocative speakers and hot-button topics with works of music.

In her address, Albright discussed nation-building in the modern era, relating the subject matter to an upcoming Tanglewood event: next Saturday’s anticipated performance of Verdi’s “Requiem,” to be conducted by Andris Nelsons, and featuring soprano Kristine Opolais, bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green, and the Tanglewood Festival Chorus.

Albright, who was born in Czechoslovakia, told attendees she grew up with dreams of becoming an opera singer. Though she answered a different calling, the veteran politican and diplomat said she continues to draw strength and hope from music, especially in times when “we have a policy towards migrants and refugees that would make a certain statue in New York Harbor weep.” Added Albright: “Every time I hear [Dvorak’s] New World Symphony, I am filled with gratitude for the journey I have made along with countless other immigrants.”

Advertisement

Isaac Feldberg

Isaac Feldberg can be reached by email at isaac.feldberg@globe.com, or on Twitter at @isaacfeldberg.