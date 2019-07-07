Stevie Wonder says he's getting a kidney transplant in fall

Stevie Wonder surprised concertgoers in London over the weekend by announcing that he will take a break from performing so that he can receive a kidney transplant in the fall.

The 69-year-old music legend made the announcement Saturday night after performing ‘‘Superstition’’ at the end of a packed concert in London’s Hyde Park. He said he was speaking out to quell rumors and sought to reassure fans that he would be OK.

‘‘I'm going to be doing three shows then taking a break,’’ he said. ‘‘I'm having surgery. I'm going to have a kidney transplant at the end of September this year.’’