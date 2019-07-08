Chris Pratt visited the Kennedy compound for family’s Fourth of July celebration

Like many Americans, actor Chris Pratt spent Fourth of July weekend by getting together with his wife’s family. Unlike many Americans, Pratt’s weekend with the in-laws featured more than 200 people.

Less than a month after his wedding to Katherine Schwarzenegger, The “Jurassic World” actor was in Hyannis Port this weekend at the Kennedy family compound, along with hundreds of family members, friends, and guests. Schwarzenegger, an author and lifestyle blogger, is the daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger and the granddaughter of Eunice Kennedy Shriver and Sargent Shriver.

While on the Cape, Pratt snapped a photo for Schwarzenegger’s Instagram featuring numerous members of the extended family, including Katherine’s sister, Christina Schwarzenegger.