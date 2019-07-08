scorecardresearch
Names

The Company Theatre celebrated its 40th at the Nantasket Beach Resort

William Gino and Nicky Graf, both of Scituate, with Lisa Messersmith and James Summers, both of Marshfield, at the Paragon Carousel.(Jack Foley/The Company Theatre)

The Paragon Carousel made for a fun setting for the cocktail reception before the Company Theatre’s 40th anniversary gala that was held at the Nantasket Beach Resort in Hull recently. The event raised $55,000 for the theater in Norwell. Company Theatre cofounders Zoe Bradford and Jordie Saucerman were honored with a citation from the Massachusetts State Senate in recognition of all the theater has done for the community. Among the many events celebrating the theater’s anniversary will be a performance of the musical “Paragon Park” later this summer.