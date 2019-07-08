The Company Theatre celebrated its 40th at the Nantasket Beach Resort

The Paragon Carousel made for a fun setting for the cocktail reception before the Company Theatre’s 40th anniversary gala that was held at the Nantasket Beach Resort in Hull recently. The event raised $55,000 for the theater in Norwell. Company Theatre cofounders Zoe Bradford and Jordie Saucerman were honored with a citation from the Massachusetts State Senate in recognition of all the theater has done for the community. Among the many events celebrating the theater’s anniversary will be a performance of the musical “Paragon Park” later this summer.