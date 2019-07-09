Matt Damon remembers his father in new PSA for Stand Up To Cancer, premiering during All-Star game

“These are the moments that bring us to our feet,” Damon says, as shots of other celebrities participating in ballpark activities are shown. “But the most important moment is when we all stand up together.”

In the public-service announcement, Damon is shown entering Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles with a young cancer survivor, Red Sox cap in tow. In a voice-over, the Oscar winner mentions the importance of unity when it comes to fighting the deadly disease.

Matt Damon shows his Red Sox pride and talks about his family’s experience with cancer in a new PSA from Stand Up To Cancer that premieres during the Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Cleveland on Tuesday.

Joining Damon in the spot are Uzo Aduba, Joe Manganiello, Jordana Brewster, Zachary Levi, and Candice Patton, all of whom have been affected by cancer in some way, according to Stand Up To Cancer.

Damon is shown during the “placard moment” — when players and fans at a baseball game stand up to identify loved ones and friends who have been touched by cancer. Damon holds up a sign that says, “I stand up for DAD.”

Damon’s father, Kent Damon, died in 2017 after a lengthy battle with multiple myeloma, a form of plasma cell cancer. Since his father was diagnosed in 2010, Damon has helped raise awareness and funds for cancer research and treatment. He’s attended several benefits for the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center in Boston and hosted private fund-raisers in Los Angeles.

In a behind-the-scenes interview for the PSA, Damon said he hopes others will soon not have to experience the grief he felt.

“Most recently, my father died from cancer. That was really a painful struggle for all of us,” Damon said. “I’m looking forward to the day that kids don’t have to go through that with their parents, friends, and loved ones.”

The Stand Up To Cancer PSA will premiere during the fifth inning of the 90th annual All-Star game at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who led the team to victory in last year’s World Series, is managing this year’s American League team. Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers will manage the National League team for the second consecutive year.

