Mindy Kaling shares body-positive message: ‘You don’t have to be a size 0’ to wear a bikini
With swimsuit season well underway, Mindy Kaling wants to remind the world that everyone should be able to wear whatever swimwear they want, regardless of their body type.
The actress posted a pair of photos of her wearing high-waisted bikinis on Instagram over the weekend, along with a message of body positivity for her 4.3 million followers.
“IDK who needs to hear this but… WEAR A BIKINI IF YOU WANT TO WEAR A BIKINI,” the Cambridge native wrote on Instagram. “You don’t have to be a size 0.”
IDK who needs to hear this but… 🗣 WEAR A BIKINI IF YOU WANT TO WEAR A BIKINI. You don’t have to be a size 0. Swipe for my storytime and have a great summer ❤️ (edited to say: this accidentally sounds like an ad but it’s not- but I mean, if you want to buy ANY high waisted bikini and wear it, tag a pic so I can comment)!
Kaling’s post received more than 11,000 comments, with celebrities like Kim Kardashian, actress Yara Shahidi, and fashion designer Tory Burch leaving positive messages for Kaling.
In a video, Kaling explained that she first began wearing bikinis during her college years when she visited her best friend Jocelyn Leavitt in Hawaii.
“What I was struck about Hawaii is that everybody wears bikinis. It does not matter what your body type is, you rock a bikini because you’re in Hawaii,” Kaling said. “And there’s so much body positivity there that I ― who was always really shy about my body ― would wear bikinis.”
