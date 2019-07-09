Mindy Kaling shares body-positive message: ‘You don’t have to be a size 0’ to wear a bikini

With swimsuit season well underway, Mindy Kaling wants to remind the world that everyone should be able to wear whatever swimwear they want, regardless of their body type.

The actress posted a pair of photos of her wearing high-waisted bikinis on Instagram over the weekend, along with a message of body positivity for her 4.3 million followers.

“IDK who needs to hear this but… WEAR A BIKINI IF YOU WANT TO WEAR A BIKINI,” the Cambridge native wrote on Instagram. “You don’t have to be a size 0.”