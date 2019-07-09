Netflix drama filmed in Mass. just got renewed for season 2

Netflix released a video compilation of the show’s stars, including Kathryn Newton (“Big Little Lies,” “Blockers,” “Detective Pikachu”), Jacques Colimon (“Sweet Old World”), and Alex Fitzalan (“Slender Man”), announcing the renewal Tuesday morning. The second season of the show will debut on the streaming platform in 2020, with production set to begin later this year.

“The Society,” a Netflix drama filmed in Massachusetts about a group of teens who suddenly find their wealthy Connecticut town completely devoid of adults, has been renewed for a second season.

Get ready for more film crews to show up in Massachusetts soon.

Season one of the modern-day “Lord of the Flies” series debuted in May, and followed the teenagers of West Ham as they attempted to create a society from scratch and unravel the mystery of how and why they were transported to an exact replica of their hometown (“New Ham”), minus any adults or younger children.

Created by Christopher Keyser (“Party of Five”), the series was filmed in a number of Massachusetts towns in 2018.

The town of Lancaster, especially Town Hall and its nearby buildings, served as the primary backdrop. Netflix went so far as to construct a gazebo on the town green for filming purposes. The show was also filmed in Ayer, Bolton, Carlisle, Concord, Devens, Grafton, Groton, Harvard, Lexington, and Sterling.

“The Society” will mark at least the fourth TV series to film in Massachusetts in 2019. “Defending Jacob,” the upcoming Apple TV+ series starring Sudbury native Chris Evans (“Captain America”), began filming all over the Bay State this past spring, as did the second season of Hulu’s Stephen King anthology series “Castle Rock.” Both shows are currently still in production.

Additionally, the Starz crime drama “Hightown” filmed scenes in Provincetown, where the show takes place, in late May and early June.