5 things to do in Boston this weekend

The Tony- and Grammy Award-winning musical “Dear Evan Hansen” began a 25-day run at the Boston Opera House on Wednesday. The show is about a socially anxious teen who finds himself wrapped up in the life of a classmate who commits suicide, and because of the weighty subject matter, it’s recommended for ages 12 and up. (Through Sunday, Aug. 4, at various times; Boston Opera House , Boston; $49.50-$325; recommended for ages 12 and up)

The 23rd annual Boston French Film Festival will bring a varied lineup of 20 recent movies produced in France to the Museum of Fine Arts starting today. The festival opens with a free outdoor screening of the absurd comedy “The Trouble With You” starring Audrey Tautou (“Amelie,” “The Da Vinci Code”), and also features films like “High Life,” a recent sci-fi title starring Robert Pattinson (“Twilight”) and Juliette Binoche (“The English Patient”). (Thursday, July 11 through Sunday, July 28, at various times; Museum of Fine Arts, Boston; $10-$13 per film; all ages)

Levitate Music Festival

The South Shore’s annual music and arts festival returns to the shores of Marshfield for a seventh-straight summer, with the event expanding to three days this year. This year’s lineup of more than two dozen acts is highlighted by the Tedeschi Trucks Band, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley. (Friday, July 12, at 4 p.m. to Sunday, July 14, at 11:30 a.m.; Marshfield Fairgrounds, Marshfield; $15-$675; all ages)

JP Porchfest

After so many days of fireworks last week, there will be rhythms and booms of a different type in Jamaica Plain on Saturday, thanks to JP Porchfest. More than 150 artists will play concerts on residential porches all across the Boston neighborhood. You can see a full list of bands and set times and download a printable map and schedule at the JP Porchfest website. (Saturday, July 13, from noon to 6 p.m.; various locations, Jamaica Plain; free; all ages)

Belle & Sebastian

Going solely on their name, Belle & Sebastian sound like a duo in the grand tradition of Simon & Garfunkel or Hall & Oates. In reality, the Scottish indie rock collective has seven members, which have changed over the group’s 20-plus years in the business. Touring on the heels of their 2018 album “How to Solve Our Human Problems,” the twee pop outfit will be at the House of Blues on Saturday along with D.C. power trio Ex Hex. (Saturday, July 13, at 7 p.m.; House of Blues, Boston; $39.50; all ages)

