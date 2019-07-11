Dance in the dunes

The Cape Dance Festival is back for its seventh season performing on an amphitheater stage set against the backdrop of the Outer Cape dunes. Its diverse roster includes festival favorite, the Cirio Collective, helmed by dancer sibs Lia Cirio, principal at Boston Ballet, and Jeffrey Cirio, lead principal at English National Ballet. Also appearing will be local hip-hop duo the Wondertwins and dancers from Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and Merce Cunningham Dance Company. July 27, 6 p.m., general admission $30 at Cape Dance Festival, Province Lands Visitor Center, Provincetown,

508-487-1256, capedancefestival.com.

MARNI ELYSE KATZ